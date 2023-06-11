Two people injured following shooting in Woodlawn early Sunday morning

WOODLAWN, Md. — Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Woodlawn.

Police responded to a local hospital when an 18-year-old male walked into the hospital suffering from gunshot wound.

Moments later, a 17-year girl walked in also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Woodlawn Drive.

Both victims are suffering from non-life threatening wounds, police say.

The incident is under investigation.

Police ask for anyone with information to contact them at 410-307-2020.