Teen shot near Edmondson Heights Elementary School playground

BALTIMORE — A teenage boy was shot near the playground at Edmondson Heights Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers were called to the playground at the elementary school for reports of a shooting.

They found a teenage boy who had been shot near the school. He was taken to the hospital, where he is stable.

"It is believed the shooter was targeting specific individuals they had encountered earlier in the area," police said in a press release.

Students were safely dismissed from school, according to police.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence at Edmondson Heights Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

Baltimore County Police Department detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.