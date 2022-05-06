Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — So far in 2022 Baltimore County has experienced an uptick in shootings compared to this time last year.

As of May 4, police reported 27 non-fatal shootings this year, up from 18 at this time in 2021.

Last year however, the County had more than double the amount of homicides reported so far in 2022.

This year 10 people have been murdered in the County, as opposed to 22 at this time in 2021.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in Baltimore City.

Now, we have started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders in Baltimore County.

Here is May:

3/5 - 6:20pm: Two people were shot in the 1100 block of Deanwood Road in Parkville. The shooting involved an off-duty Maryland National Capital Park Police officer.