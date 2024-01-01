Blair joined the WMAR News 2 team in December 2024.

Blair most recently was an investigative reporter for Live 5 News in Charleston, SC where she covered the entire six-week-long Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. She has also previously worked in Lubbock, TX, and Rye, NY.

Blair studied Media Communications with a focus on politics and theater at the University of Delaware (Go Blue Hens!). There she also wrote for the student newspaper, The Review, and served as the Executive Producer of the Student Television Network, 49 News.

When not at work, Blair enjoys reading and exploring the great outdoors. She is always looking for recommendations for great books and cool hikes to check out. You can reach her at blair.sabol@WMAR.com or Facebook, X,or Instagram.