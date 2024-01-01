Cyera Williams joined the WMAR team in September 2024 and is excited to share the stories of a thriving, culture-enriched community.

From covering breaking news like Reading, PA RM Palmer Chocolate Factory Explosion to heartfelt medical stories, of a wife and her husband being diagnosed with cancer at the same time, she enjoys the quick-changing pace every day brings. Some of her passion projects include highlighting Black-Owned businesses to following patients on their journey to recovery she loves covering topics close to the hearts of local communities.

Cyera previously worked at WPMT FOX43 News in York, Pennsylvania, and at WKTV NewsChannel 2 in Utica, New York as an Anchor and Reporter. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master's degree in Broadcast Digital Journalism from Syracuse University.

When she's not chasing after the latest headline, Cyera enjoys reading fantasy and sci-fi books, as well as watching low-budget movies on Netflix. She also loves spending quality time with her two beloved cats, Eden and Sage, and exploring new foods and local businesses.

Cyera is always looking for stories that shed light on important issues and amplify the voices of those making a difference in their communities. She is also excited to meet viewers out on the streets, eager to connect with them and share their stories. Got a story? Email her at Cyera.Williams@wmar.com.