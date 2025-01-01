Raven Payne joined the WMAR-2 News team in January 2025.

Raven comes to Baltimore from Norfolk, Virginia where she worked as a reporter for WAVY TV 10. There she covered many breaking news stories from being on the ground after a major tornado ripped through a neighborhood to hearing the frustrations of family and city officials following heartbreaking youth violence. But her favorite stories are ones where she can connect with people, highlighting how communities come together to build each other up.

Raven is from San Antonio, Texas but received her bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, Go Sun Devils, where she earned an Emmy nomination for her reporting on people experiencing homelessness in downtown Phoenix.

When Raven isn't working, she loves going for long runs or exploring her new home. She's open learning about any running trails or cool restaurant recommendations! She can't wait to tell your stories so feel free to reach out to her at raven.payne@WMAR.com or Instagram, Facebook, or X https://x.com/ravenpaynetv?s=11