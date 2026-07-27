Laurel grocery store worker waits nearly a month to cash in $2 million Lottery prize

LAUREL, Md. — It took a month to get everything in place before starting her new life as a millionaire.

An anonymous Laurel resident who asked to be recognized only as "Book Worm" finally cashed in her $2 million Maryland Lottery prize.

The lucky Diamonds & Gold scratch-off was purchased all the way back on June 30, but "Book Worm" wanted to plan and organize first.

"She created a budget, plans to pay off bills, and, after many years working at a local grocery store, says she can finally retire," the Maryland Lottery said in a press release.

So, what's the plan now?

“Paris has always been on my bucket list,” says "Book Worm."

In case you're wondering, the winning scratch-off was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Baltimore Avenue in Laurel.

