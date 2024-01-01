Abigail Degler

Small-town gal with the big dream of telling your weather!

Hi, I'm Abigail, lover of all things weather and cows.

A few things to know about me. If I am not cooking or baking, I am out and about in nature. I am a big fall and winter fan with cold gloomy days being my absolute favorite.

My husband and I love to travel and listen to all types of music, metal being our go-to, with our dog, Henry.

I am originally from the Midwest with my most recent home being Huntsville, Alabama. Maryland was quick to charm, and I am happy to call it my new home.

It's cliche, but feel free to ask me about the weather sometime!