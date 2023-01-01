Kara Burnett joined the WMAR-2 News team in December 2023. She was born and raised on Long Island, New York. After graduating from Stony Brook University in 2018, she began her journalism career by working with FOX 5 News and Good Day New York. There, she had the opportunity to write and segment produce for their morning show. She assisted with an Emmy-winning TV special, ‘Tunnel to Towers’, that honored first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

In 2021, Kara’s passion for storytelling led her to New York’s Capital, where she was a reporter for Spectrum News 1. In Albany, she interviewed the state’s health commissioner on the opioid epidemic, spoke with mothers about rising maternal mortality rates for women of color, and provided continue coverage on farm owners navigating the effects of climate change.

When Kara is not chasing news, she’s on her way to her next adventure. She enjoys hiking, skiing and exploring small towns - anything that gets her outdoors! As an event planner, Kara loves to host and test out new recipes in the kitchen. Feel free to reach out to her to share your go-to dishes. She’s excited to hear your recommendations and more importantly, your story.

