Mallory Sofastaii is an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and anchor who joined WMAR-2 News in January 2016.

Mallory created “Matter for Mallory,” a consumer investigative franchise focused on uncovering fraud, holding businesses and government agencies accountable and helping viewers solve problems. Her reporting has led to federal indictments, helped prompt legislation, recovered money for consumers and exposed problems affecting Marylanders.

Her award-winning investigations include reporting that exposed widespread theft and security vulnerabilities involving EBT benefits and an investigation into millions of dollars in federal disaster loans issued after the Key Bridge collapse.

Before joining WMAR, Mallory worked at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown. She began her career behind the scenes at NBC News’ “Meet the Press” and PBS NewsHour.

A Northern Virginia native and Boston University graduate, Mallory now calls the Baltimore area home.

Have a consumer problem or story you think Mallory should investigate? Email Mallory@wmar.com.