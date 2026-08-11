Latest million dollar Poweball ticket sold in Fallston

FALLSTON, Md. — There is still no Powerball winner meaning the jackpot now sits at $975 million leading up to Wednesday's drawing.

In the meantime, Maryland Lottery players are continuing to rack up million dollar wins of their own.

The latest example came in Fallston.

Someone bought a Powerball ticket at Harvest Fare Supermarket on Belair Road, hitting on the first five numbers (6, 37, 54, 55 and 64), which in turn won them a million bucks.

This is Maryland's third million dollar Powerball haul while awaiting a grand prize winner.

The two other lucky tickets were sold at an Odenton Royal Farms and 7-Eleven in College Park.

While Powerball is the most talked about Lottery game at the moment, an auto mechanic who calls himself "Mr. Money Bags" took home $1 million from a $20 Triple Red 777 ticket he bought from a Royal Farms vending machine on Perryville Road in Cecil County.