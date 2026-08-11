Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsRegionHarford County

Actions

Latest million dollar Poweball ticket sold in Fallston

Powerball winner still MIA
Tony Dejak
<p>In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. The Associated Press has learned that the group that runs Powerball approved, then backed off, changes that would have given ticket buyers more bang for their two bucks than the game redesign implemented last year. In October, Powerball managers changed the game's matrix in a bid to build bigger jackpots to revive lagging player interest and ticket sales. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)</p>
Powerball winner still MIA
Posted
and last updated

FALLSTON, Md. — There is still no Powerball winner meaning the jackpot now sits at $975 million leading up to Wednesday's drawing.

In the meantime, Maryland Lottery players are continuing to rack up million dollar wins of their own.

The latest example came in Fallston.

Someone bought a Powerball ticket at Harvest Fare Supermarket on Belair Road, hitting on the first five numbers (6, 37, 54, 55 and 64), which in turn won them a million bucks.

This is Maryland's third million dollar Powerball haul while awaiting a grand prize winner.

The two other lucky tickets were sold at an Odenton Royal Farms and 7-Eleven in College Park.

While Powerball is the most talked about Lottery game at the moment, an auto mechanic who calls himself "Mr. Money Bags" took home $1 million from a $20 Triple Red 777 ticket he bought from a Royal Farms vending machine on Perryville Road in Cecil County.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads

Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR