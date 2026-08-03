Three winning Maryland Lottery tickets each worth $1 million or more remain unclaimed

CATONSVILLE, Md. — And the wins keep on coming.

A third Maryland Lottery Player within a week is set to take home big money

Someone bought a Fast Play Ultimate Payday ticket from a Catonsville gas station that's now worth $2,205,023.

The purchase was made on July 29 at the Exxon on Baltimore National Pike.

Here's how Fast Play works ... the ticket itself costs 30 bucks, but the $500K minimum jackpot increases with each one sold until the grand prize is won.

As of publishing time, no one has come forward to claim their cash, nor have two- one million dollar Power Ball winners that recently sold in Odenton and College Park.