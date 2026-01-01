Taylor Epps is a multimedia journalist/reporter with WMAR, joining the station in March 2026.

She came to Baltimore after more than six years in Buffalo, N.Y., where she progressed from MMJ to morning reporter, weekend anchor, and senior reporter.

In Buffalo, she covered a wide range of stories—breaking news, protests, blizzards, and heartwarming features—developing a reputation for letting voices drive the story.

Her work covering the 2022 Tops mass shooting received an Emmy Award, and she approaches every assignment with a focus on accuracy, empathy, and accountability.

Taylor is passionate about creative storytelling and community connection and is thrilled to have the opportunity to do so here.

Originally from southern New Jersey (just outside Atlantic City), she graduated summa cum laude from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in 2019.

When she’s off the clock, she’s usually with her dog, Reese, hosting competitive family game nights, running on her Peloton, watching sports, or belting show tunes at karaoke.

Send her your story ideas: taylor.epps@wmar.com