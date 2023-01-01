Jack Watson

If you run into me off-air and hear me speak, what you'll hear is close to the Baltimore accent, but not quite. I was born and raised just outside Philadelphia, a close mid-Atlantic cousin, rooting for another bird-themed football team. As luck would have it, I grew up about 10 minutes away from Joe Flacco's hometown.

At 18, I packed a pickup truck with winter clothes and drove north to Syracuse. Go Orange! I found lifelong friends and stressed entirely too much over the NCAA tournament. I still stress about it to this day.

At WROC-TV in Rochester, I anchored weekends and reported weekdays, covering everything from protests against police brutality, to a military helicopter crash, to a mayor's resignation, to the daily uncertainty of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Oh, and lots of snow. I'll always consider that part of the country a second home.

I'm beyond blessed to work in Maryland, telling the stories most important to you. If you see me out and about, probably at the gym or the ballpark, say hi, and I'll be happy to make a new friend.