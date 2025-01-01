Dylan Robichaud

Dylan's fascination with weather began in his childhood in Massachusetts. Growing up, he was captivated by the powerful snowstorms known as nor’easters, which often brought heavy snow and unexpected days off from school. He would be glued to the TV, watching his favorite Boston meteorologists track every flake. By the age of six, he already understood that the “sweet spot” for a blizzard was when a low-pressure system tracked just offshore—too far inland meant rain, too far out to sea meant dry skies.

Dylan holds bachelor’s degrees in both journalism and meteorology. In January 2025, he earned the American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) Seal of Approval—the highest distinction a broadcast meteorologist can receive. Fewer than a thousand meteorologists nationwide have achieved this honor.

Before joining WMAR, Dylan worked in Columbus, Ohio, where he tracked everything from severe thunderstorms to tornadoes. Prior to that, he was in Eugene, Oregon, where his coverage of the historic 2020 wildfires earned him an Emmy Award.

A proud Boston Celtics superfan, Dylan often flies back to Boston for quick trips to catch games—and isn’t above following the team across the country for an away match.

Outside of weather and basketball, music is Dylan’s biggest passion. He’s an avid guitarist and a longtime fan of rock music, especially Bon Jovi—he’s seen them in concert nearly 20 times! He’s also a fan of country music, naming Kenny Chesney and Luke Combs among his favorites.

On his days off, you might find Dylan sipping an iced caramel macchiato from Starbucks and taking a spontaneous road trip—GPS off, just seeing where the road leads.

Above all, Dylan is a people person. So if you see him out and about, don’t hesitate to stop and say hello—he’d love to chat!