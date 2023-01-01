Ja Nai Wright

Ja Nai Wright is a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter who joined the WMAR 2 News Team in February of 2023.

Ja Nai is from Atlanta. She is an Alabama State University Alumna. During her time at ASU she interned with a local radio station, 97.9 JAMZ and with the CBS/ABC News affiliate, Alabama News Network.

Ja Nai graduated from ASU in 2020 in the height of COVID-19. After some time off due to the pandemic, Ja Nai began working for Alabama News Network in February of 2021. During her two years at the station, she went from being an MMJ to an anchor for the morning show, Alabama News Rising. Ja Nai has covered stories from the Alabama Legislature, Rodeos, Tornados, and everything in between. The story she is most proud of is a piece about the history of the City of St. Jude and its reemergence into the West Montgomery community.

When Ja Nai is not reporting, she enjoys exploring new places, especially new countries with her mother and older sister. When Ja Nai is not traveling, she enjoys spending time with her cat Loki, named after one of her favorite Marvel characters and watching her favorite Anime shows. She is excited to work in Maryland and to share the stories that impact your community. Ja Nai likes meeting new people so when you see her be sure to say hi!

Send her a story idea at JaNai.Wright@wmar.com and you can follow her at @janaiwrighttv on all social media platforms.