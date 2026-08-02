Despite no Powerball winner yet, Maryland continues racking up million dollar prizes

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — There are still no Powerball jackpot winners, meaning $748 million will be up for grabs for Monday's drawing.

Meanwhile, here in Maryland, we've had a couple of lottery players miss the big prize by just one number.

The latest example of this came Saturday night in College Park, where one person matched the first five numbers drawn (6, 17, 27, 48 and 50).

But, because they missed the Powerball number, which in this case was 5, the jackpot remained unclaimed.

Yet, since five out of six is pretty darn good, the player won a million bucks becoming the second person in Maryland over the last few days to reach seven digits in winnings.

On July 20, someone bought a $1 million ticket at an Odenton Royal Farms.

This one Saturday was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Rhode Island Avenue in College Park.

