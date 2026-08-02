Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsGood News

Actions

Despite no Powerball winner yet, Maryland continues racking up million dollar prizes

Powerball winner still MIA
Tony Dejak
<p>In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, a clerk hands over a Powerball ticket for cash at Tower City Lottery Stop in Cleveland. The Associated Press has learned that the group that runs Powerball approved, then backed off, changes that would have given ticket buyers more bang for their two bucks than the game redesign implemented last year. In October, Powerball managers changed the game's matrix in a bid to build bigger jackpots to revive lagging player interest and ticket sales. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)</p>
Powerball winner still MIA
Posted
and last updated

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — There are still no Powerball jackpot winners, meaning $748 million will be up for grabs for Monday's drawing.

Meanwhile, here in Maryland, we've had a couple of lottery players miss the big prize by just one number.

The latest example of this came Saturday night in College Park, where one person matched the first five numbers drawn (6, 17, 27, 48 and 50).

But, because they missed the Powerball number, which in this case was 5, the jackpot remained unclaimed.

Yet, since five out of six is pretty darn good, the player won a million bucks becoming the second person in Maryland over the last few days to reach seven digits in winnings.

On July 20, someone bought a $1 million ticket at an Odenton Royal Farms.

This one Saturday was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Rhode Island Avenue in College Park.

MFM NEWSLETTER RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Sign up for Mallory's Must Reads