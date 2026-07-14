HERSHEY, Pa. — Briar and Bramble have arrived at Hersheypark's ZooAmerica.

The pair of five-month-old orphaned black bear cub siblings came from Montana.

While the duo won't be seen by visitors until 2027, Hershey released some adorable footage of them acclimating behind the scenes. Hersheypark takes in orphaned bear cub siblings from Montana

Chief is the zoo's longtime resident black bear. He too will have to wait to meet his new friends.

"Beyond their charm, Briar and Bramble serve as ambassadors for their species, helping us educate our visitors on how to coexist responsibly with bears,” stated Theresa Wilson, Director of ZooAmerica. “We look forward to sharing their progress on our social media channels as they settle into their new home."

ZooAmerica is open daily through September. Regular tickets are $16.50 or free with Hersheypark admission.

