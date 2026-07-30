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$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Odenton

Lottery Jackpot
Charlie Neibergall/AP
In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Lottery Jackpot
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ODENTON, Md. — If the answer is yes to both following questions, you may have won a million bucks!

Did you visit the Royal Farms on Annapolis Road in Odenton on July 29?

Do you play the Maryland Lottery?

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at the store on that date.

What that means is the ticket matched the first five winning numbers drawn on Wednesday night (30, 36, 40, 42 and 57), but missed winning $663 million jackpot because it did not match the Powerball number (2).

The winner has 182 days to claim their prize.

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