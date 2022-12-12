Police reveal details leading up to Cockeysville homicide

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A 23-year-old year is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

The incident occurred on December 7, in the unit block of Queensbridge Court.

Officers responded to a call at 6:00 a.m. for reports of an argument followed by a sound of gunfire. A second call was made to 911 where a man and woman could be heard talking about a shooting and that the woman may have involuntarily been in the custody of a male suspect.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Azayn Antrobus.

According to charging documents, officers acquired real-time cell phone locations for the device used to call 911. The device was eventually located near the intersection of Mays Chapel Road and Budleigh Circle in the Cockeysville District.

Police state that the only vehicle traveling at the time, a gray Dodge Challenger with a Florida tag, was stopped and found to be occupied by a man and a woman. The man was identified as 23-year-old Timothy Brice.

Both Brice and the woman were taken to the homicide office for questioning.

Charging documents state that the woman told police that she returned to the apartment on Queensbridge Court with Brice and the victim.

She then states that she, Brice, and the victim all engaged in consensual sexual intercourse. Later in the morning, all three of them exited the apartment where the victim and the suspect began to argue.

The documents state during the course of the argument, Brice pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

Brice is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.