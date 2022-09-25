Police investigate a shooting in Lansdowne that leaves one person dead

LANSDOWNE — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Lansdowne that left one person dead.

At 11:19 a.m., officers of the Wilkens Precinct received a call for a shooting in the area of Birdnest Court.

BALTCOPD plus Detectives on scene of a shooting Birdnest ct Halethorpe @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/CkZeN51oNY — manny locke (@realmannynation) September 25, 2022

When officers arrived, they located a male who sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Baltimore County Homicide is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More information will be released when available.