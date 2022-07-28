Watch Now
Man found dead in car fire in Rosedale

WMAR Staff
Posted at 11:13 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 11:13:54-04

ROSEDALE, Md. — A man was found dead in a burning care in Rosedale on Wednesday night.

The Baltimore County Fire Department was called for reports of smoke in the 8500 block of Contractors road at 7:50 p.m.

They found a car on fire just off the railroad tracks near the CSX Railroad Crossing. Once the fire was out, they found a man's body in the driver's seat of the car.

Baltimore County Police were called to investigate. At this time, there is no word on that man's cause of death or the circumstances surrounding it.

