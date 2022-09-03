Watch Now
Police investigate shooting in Milford Mill that killed 14-year-old

Police investigate shooting in Windsor Mill
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 10:57 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 21:12:51-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in Milford Mill that killed a 14-year-old and injured another juvenile male.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded approximately at 9:30p.m. to the area of Liberty Road and Washington Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.

The other juvenile male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting comes hours after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a shooting at Mervo High School.

RELATED: Police identify student shot and killed by teen from another school during dismissal at Mervo High

Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-307-2020

