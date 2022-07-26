Shooting reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Martin Boulevard at Compass Road in Middle River.

The intersection was blocked off with crime scene tape at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There were reports of two people injured in a drive-by shooting, but Baltimore County police have only confirmed so far that there were reports of a shooting.

A dark-colored, CRV-style Infiniti was seen crashed against a pole. More than 20 yellow evidence markers were seen in the roadway.

