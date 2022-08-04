Child charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Police have charged a juvenile in connection to the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Towson.

Officers were called just before 9:30pm Wednesday to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road.

Inside, a girl was found in the basement suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a short time later at the hospital.

Police have not specified what charges the juvenile faces, or whether or not they pulled the trigger.

On Thursday, County Executive Johnny Olszewski released a statement calling the incident a tragedy.

“Any incident of gun violence is tragic, and even more so when it leads to the death of a child. Allof Baltimore County grieves with the family who lost a child last night."

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released, due to their age.