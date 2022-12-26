Police investigating woman shot in Middle River on Christmas night

MIDDLE RIVER — A woman was shot on Christmas night said police.
According to Baltimore County Police, they responded to the unit block of Joggins Court in Middle River after a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.