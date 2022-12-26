Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating woman shot in Middle River on Christmas night

Baltimore County Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Baltimore County Police
Posted at 11:52 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 11:52:24-05

MIDDLE RIVER — A woman was shot on Christmas night said police.

According to Baltimore County Police, they responded to the unit block of Joggins Court in Middle River after a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices