RANDALLSTWON, Md. — A man was shot on Liberty Road in Randallstown early Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Liberty Road just south of Brenbrook shortly before 7:15 p.m.

They found the victim, described only as a man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital. Baltimore County police said today that his condition is unknown.

There is also no suspect information at this time.

There was also a shooting there in March.