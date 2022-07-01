"This is not the normal": Man shot at Pikesville apartment complex Thursday

PIKESVILLE, Md. — At least one person was shot at Pikesville's Bonnie Ridge Apartments, off of Smith Avenue, around rush hour Thursday.

Baltimore County police responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of Copper Ridge Drive. They did not immediately provide more information.

A resident told WMAR that she saw the shooting victim and tried to help him. She noted she was from Chicago and was used to frequent violence, but the shooting at Bonnie Ridge was highly unusual.

I was coming down Bonnie Ridge and I got a call from my son. He was frantic, screaming on the phone, 'Hurry, get home, there's a shootout.' And I didn't understand what he was saying.

Robin Mosley said she found the shooting victim leaning up against another car. He then stumbled and fell onto her car.

She described how neighbors were trying to assist, and brought towels to help him and put pressure to the wounds. She counted at least six wounds on the victim.

"I'm not used to this. I've been here three years; the most excitement is from my own son. This is not what I'm used to here... This is not the normal in this neighborhood. This is really quiet over here."

Joyce Mosley said she was sitting in her car, waiting for her daughter to pick her up, when she heard six shots.

"I'm thinking, 'Wow, those are some loud fireworks'... and then my grandson is calling me, telling me to get in the house before you get hurt.

She then saw a red car and a gold car speed past. She then heard banging on her door, and she realized the man had been shot.

She also called the neighborhood "very quiet... I read about stuff in the city, but never over here. This is what you expect in Chicago, not here... I feel safe. There's no crime over here."