Baltimore County police investigate fatal shooting in Parkville

WMAR/Chris Verri
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 30, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Balitmore County homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

At 2:00 a.m., County patrol officers were called to an Exonn gas station at the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard, they located a man who appeared to be in his 20's suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone who may have information on this homicide is asked to call 410-307-2020.

