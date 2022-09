ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a homicide in Essex, after a victim was found this morning.

A man was found at about 5:40 a.m. on Old Eastern Avenue near Eastern Boulevard. He apparently had "sustained trauma" to his upper body, and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and are investigating the circumstances.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020.