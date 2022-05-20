Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate shooting at pizza shop in Owings Mills

shooting.jpg
WMAR Staff
shooting.jpg
baltimore_county_police.jpg
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 16:48:25-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Police responded after a person was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at a pizza shop in Baltimore County.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. A person was taken to the hospital.

Police are focusing their investigation at Vocelli Pizza.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back to wmar2news.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019