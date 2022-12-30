Police search for woman linked to September Essex murder

ESSEX, Md. — Police are in search of a 25-year-old woman wanted in connection to a September homicide in Essex.

Andrew S. Miller, 27, was discovered laying on a sidewalk off Old Eastern Avenue on September 22.

RELATED: Police investigating after man was found dead on sidewalk in Essex

He'd apparently been stabbed in the upper body.

Although it's unclear what led to Miller's death, detectives now believe Daquana J. Thompson is linked.

Baltimore County Police Daquana J. Thompson is wanted for the September 22 murder of Andrew Miller in Essex





Anyone information on her whereabouts is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.