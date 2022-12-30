Watch Now
Police search for woman linked to September Essex murder

Daquana J. Thompson is wanted for the September 22 murder of Andrew Miller in Essex<br/><br/>
Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 13:43:13-05

ESSEX, Md. — Police are in search of a 25-year-old woman wanted in connection to a September homicide in Essex.

Andrew S. Miller, 27, was discovered laying on a sidewalk off Old Eastern Avenue on September 22.

He'd apparently been stabbed in the upper body.

Although it's unclear what led to Miller's death, detectives now believe Daquana J. Thompson is linked.

Anyone information on her whereabouts is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

