Officer shot after investigating shooting in Towson Saturday night

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County Police Officers is recovering after being shot while responding to a unknown trouble call Saturday night.

Around 8:40 p.m. officers arrived to 500 Virginia Ave. and they heard gunshots.

According to Baltimore County Police, they found an armed person leaving their apartment and that person started firing at officers.

One of the shots struck the officers.

Officers returned fire and killed the suspect. The injured officer was taken to the hospital.

Inside the apartment, officers found a person suffering from a life-threatening injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

This investigation is currently ongoing.