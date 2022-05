BALTIMORE — On May 14, at 1:21 a.m., officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Silver Spring and Philadelphia roads in White Marsh. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided online through the Baltimore County Police Department iWatch program.