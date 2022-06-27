Police arrest suspect involved in double shooting in Reisterstown

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Two people were shot in the Unit Block of Westminster Pike Saturday night.

Officers arrived on the scene around 10:45 p.m. and when they arrived they saw a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives determined the two victims were shot by 21-year-old William Reckline.

Reckline and several friends were called to the area by a female friend who had just been assaulted during a domestic dispute.

When he arrived, he got into a physical argument with the woman's boyfriend, 32-year-old Andrew Bowers.

As a result, Reckline fired two shots and struck Bowers and a woman attempting to break up the argument.

Bowers was later pronounced dead and the other is in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury according to police.

Reckline has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence as well as first-degree assault.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

