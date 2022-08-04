Police: Minor critically injured in shooting in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A minor was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Towson.

Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers on scene have not said how the shooting happened or if any arrests were made.

"Detectives are investing circumstances surrounding this shooting," said Baltimore County Police Detective Trae Corbin.

There is no threat to the public.

No other information was provided.

WMAR-2 News will have more details as it becomes available.

