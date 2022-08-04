Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Minor critically injured in shooting in Towson

Baltimore County police respond to minor shot in Towson
child shot.jpg
Posted at 11:26 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 23:34:37-04

TOWSON, Md. — A minor was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Towson.

Police responded around 9:25 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road. The minor was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers on scene have not said how the shooting happened or if any arrests were made.

"Detectives are investing circumstances surrounding this shooting," said Baltimore County Police Detective Trae Corbin.

There is no threat to the public.

No other information was provided.

WMAR-2 News will have more details as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019