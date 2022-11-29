Maryland Attorney General issues status report on police involved deaths over the last year

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Tuesday released a status report on the number of police involved death investigations over the last year.

In 2021, the General Assembly tasked the Attorney General's Office with investigating and reviewing all police-involved fatalities of civilians.

From October 1 of last year through September 30, 2022, there have been 23 separate cases investigated. Of those deaths, 13 were as result of shootings, with seven others stemming from vehicle pursuits.

So far the office has issued one interim and 12 final reports. In each case, local prosecutors have declined to criminally charge any of the officers involved. The report found that in 10 cases, the person killed by police was either armed with a gun or knife. There were five deadly encounters where the person was unarmed.

Baltimore City Police leads all law enforcement agencies in the state with the most officer involved fatalities (4), followed by Anne Arundel and Baltimore Counties who each reported three.

Maryland state law does not provide the Attorney General’s office with the power to prosecute officers.

WMAR has extensively covered each case investigated by the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division. A majority include body worn or dashboard camera footage of the incident.

Here is a list of stories all 23 incidents.

The full Attorney General report can be read here. Since the report was compiled, there have been three more police involved deaths. Two were shootings, the latest of which occurred on November 29.