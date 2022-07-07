BALTIMORE — On Thursday the Maryland Attorney General's Office released dashboard cam footage of an April deadly police involved shooting in Forest Hill.

The nearly 23 minute video shows an encounter between 53-year-old John Fauver and several Harford County Sheriff's deputies at a shopping center parking lot on Rock Spring Road.

Deputies were called to the location after receiving information that Fauver was suicidal and had access to firearms.

First on scene is sergeant Bradford Sives who pulls up and sees Fauver driving his truck out of the lot.

The entire video is from the viewpoint of Sives. He orders Fauver out at gunpoint, but he refuses shouts an expletive, and drives off when another deputy tries opening his truck door to force him out.

Sives then fires multiple gunshots at the tires of Fauver's truck.

Fauver ends up stopping at an adjacent parking lot, where deputies plead with him for several minutes to surrender.

At one point in the video, you can hear Fauver tell deputies to "get your snipers boys," all while reaching in different directions for something within his truck.

Throughout the entire negotiation, Sives begs Fauver to end the situation peacefully.

"End this John just come into us," Sives is heard yelling.

Another time Sives screams "we're here to help you, dammit come on!" Sives indicates in the video that Fauver is on the phone, saying "goodbye to his old lady."

Sives directs one deputy on scene who appears to be familiar with Fauver, to "keep talking to him... you know him."

During the standoff, Sives inquires on whether anyone at the scene is equipped with pepper ball or less lethal shotgun.

There is frequent mention by deputies on scene of Fauver having a cane.

At around 11:35 into the video, Fauver is out of the truck speaking with deputies when he reaches for something in his truck and points it at them.

Sives screams "it's a cane, it's a cane," before several gunshots are heard being fired at Fauver.

He later died at a hospital.

An investigation revealed that it was Sives and Corporal Christopher Maddox who fired.

The case became embroiled in controversy.

MORE: Lawsuit accuses Harford County Sheriff of interfering with deputy involved shooting investigation

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sued the Harford County Sheriff's Office, accusing them of interfering with his office's independent investigation into the shooting.

Frosh alleged that Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler refused to provide copies of body-worn and dash-board camera footage of the incident, and also prevented the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Unit from collecting evidence from the scene.

A judge ultimately ruled in favor of Frosh.

Maryland state law gives the Attorney General’s Independent Investigative Unit full authority to investigate all police involved civilian deaths, but not the power to prosecute officers. That decision ultimately lies with Harford County State's Attorney Albert Peisinger.

On June 29, before Frosh's office released any of their findings, Peisinger declined to file criminal charges against any of the officers involved, saying their actions were "necessary and proportional and not unreasonable under the circumstances."

Peisinger called it an "unfortunate incident as suicide by law enforcement."

Harford County State's Attorney Office

Despite that, Frosh's office says they are still investigating and will submit their full report to Peisinger for further consideration.

To view the full video, click here. Be warned it is graphic.