No charges for BPD officer who handcuffed man before death

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Police officer will not be criminally charged for a man's death while in custody last year.

Eugene Douglas, 57, died August 4 after suffering a medical emergency on Sherwood Avenue in East Baltimore.

That day police received two calls within 30 minutes about Douglas running naked in the street.

Officer Gregory Vilchez arrived first to find a citizen restraining Douglas.

The citizen told Vilchez that Douglas "tried to hit his head on the ground.”

At least two other bystanders were also on scene tending to Douglas.

According to conversation picked up on Vilchez's body-worn camera, the citizens gave Douglas four or five doses of Narcan.

Over the next few minutes, Douglas continued to put up a struggle.

To help prevent the citizens and Douglas from being injured, Vilchez placed him in handcuffs on the front side of the body.

With the help of medics, Vilchez put Douglas in leg restraints as well so they could safely treat him.

At this point the citizen who'd been restraining Douglas was able to let go.

A report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office quoted the citizen telling medics, “I’m not gonna lie, I know he had fentanyl in his pocket, and I ain’t see it when I checked his pockets.”

The citizen and all others who were on scene then left without providing a statement to investigators.

After loading an unconscious Douglas into the ambulance, all restraints were removed. He soon went into cardiac arrest and died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Although no autopsy report has been completed, the Attorney General's Office concluded in their preliminary report "the facts and circumstances surrounding Mr. Douglas’ death indicate Mr. Douglas died as a result of an accidental overdose, and that his death was not related to officer Vilchez placing him in restraints."

With that, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office declined to file any charges against Vilchez.

The full investigative report can be read here.