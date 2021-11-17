Man in Frederick dies after being apprehended for erratic behavior

FREDERICK, Md — Frederick County police are continuing to investigate what led to the death of 23-year-old Daniel Michael Holley after he was apprehended.

On Friday, Nov. 12th at 7:10pm, Frederick Police arrived to the 1800 block of Greenleese Drive to find 23-year-old Michael Van Holley naked, sweating profusely, pacing back and forth, and talking incoherently. Officers say that Holley likely ingested a harmful substance that led to the erratic behavior. In an attempt to calm Holley down the ambulance was called.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation but then tackled Holley after he continually attempted to touch an officer and lunged at that same officer, knocking his glasses from his face. Holley was brought down and tazed as officers were eventually able to secure Mr. Holley in handcuffs.

Mr. Holley was admitted to Frederick Health Hospital where he remained through the weekend. On Sunday night at 11:00pm, the Frederick Police Department was notified that Mr. Holley passed away. Notification was also made to the State’s Attorney’s Office for their review.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16th, Frederick Police were notified that the autopsy results showed the actions of the involved police officers were not a factor in Mr. Holley's death. Officers wore body cameras during the encounter and Mr. Holley was captured on video. The Frederick County police department will release footage of the encounter but plan to blur faces and nudity out of respect for the home owner. The footage will be made available to the public on or before Friday, November 19th.