Dashcam footage released of deadly PG County police chase

Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 24, 2022
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Dashboard camera footage has been released from a June 8 police chase in Prince George's County that turned deadly.

Around 6:30 that morning, Corporal Antionette Williams saw two stolen cars driving in the area of Harry S. Truman Drive and White House Road in Upper Marlboro.

Williams turned on lights and siren in an attempt to pull them over.

Both refused to stop.

One crossed the double yellow line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver inside the car struck by the fleeing suspect later died at an area hospital.

He's since been identified as 66-year-old Jonny Morris of Brandywine.

In the video, the suspect was seen getting out of the car and running away following the crash.

The second driver kept going.

It's unclear if either driver faces any charges. Their names have not been released.

Click here to watch the video, be warned it is graphic.

