Video shows Salisbury Police chase ending in deadly crash

SALISBURY, Md. — Video has been released of a recent Salisbury Police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash.

It was October 21 around 10pm, when dashboard cam footage shows a car without headlights turning at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and West Salisbury Parkway.

Private First Class Christopher Denny sees the car swerving and fears the driver may be impaired.

When Denny tries pulling the car over, the driver refuses to stop and continues at a high rate of speed.

After some time the fleeing car turns onto Queen Avenue, striking a Wicomico County Sheriff's cruiser occupied by Deputy David Munir.

The driver keeps going until hitting another vehicle, causing him to lose control and collide with tree on Duchess Drive.

Police identified the driver as Jamaal Parish Mitchell. He died on scene. It's unclear if he was under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.

The newly formed Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General is investigating the case.