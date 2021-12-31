Probe underway into deadly police involved shooting in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An investigation is underway into a deadly police involved shooting that took place December 29 in Silver Spring.

It all started when an off-duty Montgomery County Police officer gave out the description of a vehicle, that was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened earlier that morning in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.

Around 4:29am officers working in the area came across the vehicle in question, in the area of Wayne and Dartmouth Avenue.

The driver of that car, 27-year-old Osman Sesay, got out against officers orders and pointed a gun at them.

Four officers then fired their guns, killing Sesay. No officers were hurt. Police later found a handgun, believed to be Sesay's, on scene.

The four officers have been identified as Nathan Lenhart, an 8-year veteran; Karli Dorsey, a 1.5-year veteran; Dennis Tejada, a 15-year veteran; and Eric Kessler, a 7-year veteran.

Each have been put on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an independent investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Police body worn camera footage of the incident is expected to be released sometime over the next two weeks.

The original shooting that Sesay may have been tied to remains under investigation.