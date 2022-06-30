Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police release body worn camera footage of shootout with suspect in Towson

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 1.44.21 PM.png
Baltimore County Police
Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 1.44.21 PM.png
Posted at 1:47 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 13:47:07-04

TOWSON, Md.  — Baltimore County Police have released the body worn camera footage of a shootout in Towson that sent one officer to the hospital on June 4, 2022.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers arrived to the apartment complex in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue, where they heard gunshots coming from inside.

Police made their way up to the 11th floor and knocked on the door where they believed the shots came from.

RELATED: Officer released from hospital, suspect dead after shootout in Towson

After knocking on the door, Joseph Robert Henry Thompson, 66, emerged firing at officers.

He was immediately shot and killed by officers S. Johnson, C. Klapha and R. Fitzgerald.

During that exchange an officer was also injured, but police have not confirmed which one.

After the gunfire exchange, officers entered the apartment and found a woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

To watch the video click here. Be warned, it is disturbing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019