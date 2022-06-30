Police release body worn camera footage of shootout with suspect in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have released the body worn camera footage of a shootout in Towson that sent one officer to the hospital on June 4, 2022.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers arrived to the apartment complex in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue, where they heard gunshots coming from inside.

Police made their way up to the 11th floor and knocked on the door where they believed the shots came from.

After knocking on the door, Joseph Robert Henry Thompson, 66, emerged firing at officers.

He was immediately shot and killed by officers S. Johnson, C. Klapha and R. Fitzgerald.

During that exchange an officer was also injured, but police have not confirmed which one.

After the gunfire exchange, officers entered the apartment and found a woman inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

To watch the video click here. Be warned, it is disturbing.