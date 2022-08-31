Officers cleared in deadly Somerset County shootout

BALTIMORE — A Maryland State trooper and two Somerset County deputies have been cleared in a deadly April 25 shooting.

It all started with a 911 call from the Dash In convenience store in Westover.

An employee there had reported that a 63-year-old man was having chest pains after being robbed.

The victim had gone to the store to withdrawal $60 from an ATM after allegedly being forced to do so at gunpoint, by a man he knew named William Robert Brink.

About two miles away Sergeant Kevin Goepfert saw Brink walking on US Route 13.

When Goepfert approached Brink, the two exchanged gunfire but no one was struck.

Brink fled to a nearby field by Perry Road.

That's where he was tracked down by Deputy First Class Anthony Jackson and Maryland State Police Corporal Jason Dykes.

According to the Maryland Attorney General's Office, Brink again pulled out a gun, this time shooting himself in the chin.

Brink reportedly fell initially but then got back up, prompting Jackson and Dykes to shoot and kill him.

The incident was caught on police body-worn camera.

RELATED: Body worn camera footage shows deadly shootout between man and police in Somerset County

On Wednesday the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division released a report suggesting no charges be filed against the involved officers.

The Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office later declined to file any. To read the full report, click here.