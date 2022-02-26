Fatal crash in Montgomery County following police pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Md. — An independent investigation is being held for the fatal crash following a police pursuit Saturday morning in Montgomery County.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., an officer in the area of Rockville Pike and Nicholson Lane witnessed an automobile committing a traffic infraction. When the officer initiated a traffic stop on the car, the driver sped away.

The officer pursued the vehicle, and during the pursuit, the driver lost control of the car and crashed in the 3600 block of Randolph Road in Wheaton.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Her male passenger was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is assisting the Independent Investigation Division in their investigation of this event. The officer's body-worn and dashboard cameras and his microphone were on during the confrontation.