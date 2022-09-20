Police kill man who allegedly pointed gun at them in Riverdale Park

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — A man is dead following a police involved shooting in Prince George's County Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30pm when officers from the Riverdale Park Police Department went to a home on Oglethorpe Street, for reports of a suicidal person with access to firearms.

At first, the man met and spoke with officers at the front door of the home. He soon retreated to an upstairs bedroom and pointed a gun at police.

One officer shot the man, killing him. He's not yet been identified.

The incident is now under investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Police body-worn cameras were activated during the incident, and will be released at some point in the future. The names of the involved officers were not immediately released.

