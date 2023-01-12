No charges for BPD officers involved in shooting death of Donnell Rochester

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore Police officers will not be criminally charged in connection to the February shooting death of 18-year-old Donnell Rochester.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office released a report of the incident declining to charge the involved officers saying their actions were "lawful self-defense."

Rochester was initially pulled over after police learned he'd been wanted on a warrant related to a carjacking.

He allegedly drove away from the officers but was later found parked in the 1800 block of Chilton Street.

As police closed in Rochester allegedly accelerated towards officer Connor Murray prompting him to fire four times. Another officer on scene also fired twice.

Rochester was struck once and later died at an area hospital. His death led to multiple protests in the City.

In their conclusion the State's Attorney's Office wrote the following.

"The officers had a legitimate legal reason for pursuing and attempting to take the Involved Citizen into custody. The Involved Citizen, knowing he was being pursued, failed to comply, and in an effort to avoid capture the Involved Citizen drove a motor vehicle towards Involved Officer #1, creating a life threatening situation for Involved Officer #1."

