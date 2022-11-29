Man killed by Frederick County deputies after allegedly stabbing parents

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office fatally shot an armed stabbing suspect overnight Tuesday.

It happened around 2:10am at a home in the 5800 block of Haller Place.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said a woman called 911 to report that her brother was attacking their parents.

On scene, paramedics discovered both parents suffering from stab wounds. The father later died of his injuries, while the mother is stable at Shock Trauma.

As deputies were responding they encountered the son, who is believed to have carried out the stabbings.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife, prompting deputies to shoot and kill him. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

According to Jenkins, there was no prior history of police being called to the home.

Names of the victims, suspect, and involved deputies have not yet been released.