Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed by Frederick County deputies after allegedly stabbing parents

Untitled-1 copy.jpg
FCSO via Facebook
Untitled-1 copy.jpg
Posted at 9:05 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 09:17:05-05

FREDERICK, Md. — Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office fatally shot an armed stabbing suspect overnight Tuesday.

It happened around 2:10am at a home in the 5800 block of Haller Place.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said a woman called 911 to report that her brother was attacking their parents.

On scene, paramedics discovered both parents suffering from stab wounds. The father later died of his injuries, while the mother is stable at Shock Trauma.

As deputies were responding they encountered the son, who is believed to have carried out the stabbings.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife, prompting deputies to shoot and kill him. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

According to Jenkins, there was no prior history of police being called to the home.

Names of the victims, suspect, and involved deputies have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices