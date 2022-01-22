WALDORF, Md. — A police chase turned deadly Thursday night in Waldorf.

It all started around 8pm when Charles County Sheriff's deputies tried pulling a car over on St. Charles Parkway near St. Ignatius Drive.

The driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

Eventually the driver lost control going around a curve and crashed. A woman inside the car died on scene. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The involved deputies dashboard camera and microphone were activated during the incident, and could be released over the next two weeks.

It's unclear what the car was initially being stopped for.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, but two were nearby and investigators are looking to speak with those drivers who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information can call 410-576-7070.

